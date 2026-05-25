Arab Finance: October Pharma generated net profits after tax amounting to EGP 77.149 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

The registered earnings were higher by 34.69% than EGP 57.279 million in Q1 2025.

Net revenues went up to EGP 386.165 million at the end of March 2026 from EGP 386.087 a year earlier. Likewise, earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 6.43 from EGP 4.77.

Established in 1987, the joint stock company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing pharmaceutical products for the Egyptian and international markets.

It produces different pharmaceutical dosage forms of products, including tablets, capsules, syrup, drops, solution, and spray for the cardiovascular, anti-cold, diabetology, GIT, hepatic, multivitamins, and OTC segments.