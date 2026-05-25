Arab Finance: Lecico Egypt’s (LCSW) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company dropped 37.9% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, hitting EGP 67.963 million, versus EGP 109.468 million, the financial statements showed.

The company achieved net sales of EGP 1.956 billion from January to March 2026, up from EGP 1.690 billion in Q1 2025.

As per the standalone financials, the firm recorded net profits after tax of EGP 72.463 million in Q1 2026, up from EGP 42.867 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Meanwhile, standalone sales rose to EGP 991.015 million from EGP 756.276 million.

Lecico is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacture of tiles and sanitary ware products. The company offers its products through three segments: sanitary ware products, ceramic tiles, and brassware.