Arab Finance: ODIN Investments achieved consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 30.909 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, an annual plunge of 32.69% from EGP 45.924 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.0515 from EGP 0.0919, while total revenues shrank to EGP 48.828 million from EGP 58.523 million.

Meanwhile, the non-consolidated net profits after tax fell to EGP 28.877 million in Q1 2026 from EGP 37.731 million a year earlier.

The standalone EPS retreated to EGP 0.048 from EGP 0.075, whereas the revenues dropped to EGP 42.176 million from EGP 45.623 million.

In 2025, the company generated 26.64% lower net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 137.021 million, compared to EGP 186.792 million in 2024.