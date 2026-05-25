Arab Finance: GPI For Urban Growth generated net profits valued at EGP 689,487 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, down 15.88% from EGP 819,714 in Q1 2025, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.0003 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 0.0004 a year earlier. Meanwhile, the net revenues increased to EGP 3.369 million from EGP 3.315 million.

In 2025, the EGX-listed company registered 18.03% YoY higher net profits after tax at EGP 17.701 million, compared to EGP 14.997 million.