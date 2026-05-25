Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank generated 219% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 3.093 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 969.891 million, as per the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 4.694 in Q1 2026 from EGP 1.448 in Q1 2025.

Total revenues hiked by 38.2% YoY to EGP 11.298 billion at the end of March 2026 from EGP 8.175 billion.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits jumped by 232.5% to EGP 2.931 billion from EGP 881.637 million.