Arab Finance: International Company for Leasing (Incolease), in cooperation with Al Ahly Pharos for Securities Brokerage and Zila Capital, is studying the arrangement of a sukuk issuance program worth EGP 20 billion over three years, according to a bourse statement.

The program aligns with the EGX-listed company’s strategy to diversify its funding sources and support its expansion and growth plans in the coming period.

The planned issuance will witness the participation of leading financial and advisory institutions in the Egyptian market and will be structured to meet the diverse financing needs of Incolease’s clients.

Expected to be issued in multiple tranches with maturities ranging from one to eight years, the program will provide flexibility in structuring and repayment profiles.

Some tranches may be issued under the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework, including green and sustainable sukuk, which is expected to broaden the investor base and enhance appeal in both local and regional capital markets.

Incolease noted that the program would strengthen its ability to finance key economic sectors, particularly industry, transportation, logistics, real estate development, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), supporting broader efforts to boost financial inclusion and economic activity.

By the end of 2025, the company’s financial leasing portfolio reached approximately EGP 13.2 billion.