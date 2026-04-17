Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced the offering of fixed-return sovereign sukuk denominated in Egyptian pounds, with a total value of EGP 4 billion.

Offered as part of the government’s financing instruments, the sukuk will have a tenor of three years.

The deadline for subscription requests is Monday, April 20th, 2026, while issuance is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21st, 2026.

The central bank said the sukuk will mature on March 10th, 2029, and will pay investors a semi-annual periodic return.

The offering comes as part of the state’s strategy to diversify its debt instruments and strengthen funding sources, in support of public debt management and budget financing needs.