Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) plans to issue a sovereign sukuk, on Monday, January 26th, 2026, with a fixed return of up to EGP 5 billion.

The sukuk will hold a three-year tenor and a yield rate of 21.091%, maturing on January 13th, 2029.

Proceeds will be disbursed semi-annually, providing investors with regular cash flows throughout the sukuk's term.

A sovereign sukuk is an Islamic finance instrument offered by the government to finance its various projects. They contribute to diversifying funding sources, reducing borrowing costs, and providing investors with a fixed return and a sense of stability in cash flows.

