Egypt's non-oil private sector output contracted in February for the first time in four months, as demand softened and cost pressures intensified, S&P Global reported on Wednesday.
The headline Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.9 in February from 49.8 in January, remaining below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction. Despite the decline, the PMI was above its long-run average of 48.3.
Output declined for the first time since October, and all five sub-components of the PMI indicated a weakening in business conditions compared to January.
"The February PMI data pointed to a slowdown in the Egyptian non-oil private sector as activity curtailed and new order volumes weakened," said David Owen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
New orders saw a modest contraction, with downturns in manufacturing, wholesale & retail, and services, while construction experienced an increase in new work. Employment fell for the third consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace, as firms implemented hiring freezes and job cuts.
Cost pressures accelerated, driven by rising global commodity prices, notably oil and metals, leading to the sharpest increase in business costs in nine months. Despite this, selling prices remained largely unchanged, with only a small fraction of firms passing on the higher costs to customers. (Editing by Toby Chopra)