Egypt's net foreign assets rose by $4.02 billion ​in January ⁠to an all-time high of $29.54 billion, ‌central bank data showed on Monday, as ​Gulf investments, a 2024 currency devaluation and strong ​remittances continued to ​bring in dollars.

Remittances from workers abroad rose to record $4.0 billion in December, ⁠bringing total remittances for all of 2025 to $41.5 billion, up from $29.6 billion in 2024. January remittance figures have not ​yet ‌been released.

Commercial ⁠banks' foreign ⁠assets jumped by about $1.67 billion while assets at ​the central bank ‌were nearly steady, according to ⁠the central bank data. Net foreign liabilities decreased at both commercial banks and the central bank.

Egypt's net foreign assets, which include assets held by both the central bank and commercial banks, turned negative in February 2022 ‌as the central bank sought to ⁠support the currency against the ​dollar. They only returned to positive territory in May 2024 after a sharp ​devaluation of ‌the currency in March ⁠2024.

