Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad surged to a record high in 2025, rising by 40.5% year on year (YoY) to approximately $41.5 billion from about $29.6 billion in 2024, according to a statement by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The upward trend continued into the current fiscal year (FY) of 2025/2026, with remittances increasing by 29.6% to around $22.1 billion during the first half (H1) of it, compared to approximately $17.1 billion during the July-December period a FY earlier.

In December 2025 alone, remittances climbed by 24.0% YoY to nearly $4.0 billion, its highest monthly level, versus about $3.2 billion in December 2024.