Tunis - Tunisia is entering an intensive phase of investment in road infrastructure in 2026, with the launch of 16 new projects at a cost of nearly 2.8 billion dinars, alongside 80 ongoing national projects valued at 4.2 billion dinars.

The Ministry of Public Works’ plan for bridges and roads is expected to reach nearly 7 billion dinars in 2026, as indicated by Minister of Public Works and Housing Slah Zouari on Friday, during a dialogue session at the National Council of Regions and Districts.

These figures reflect a clear bet on infrastructure as a lever for economic growth, particularly given the need to stimulate economic activity, boost growth, and respond to citizens’ demands for improved mobility between regions and districts, as well as better road safety.

The year 2026 is set to be a pivotal milestone, not only with the completion of dozens of projects, but also in terms of the state’s ability to turn infrastructure into a lasting engine of growth.

In this context, the government seeks to enhance the attractiveness of regions to attract investment, boost growth and employment, strengthen the competitiveness of economic institutions and reduce regional disparities through these road investments.

Such projects would facilitate mobility for economic actors and citizens alike, enabling access to work and to health, social, educational, and cultural services, thereby improving quality of life, creating livelihoods and combating poverty.

Major projects strengthening economic corridors

Among the most important projects set to start soon is the doubling of National Road No. 2 between Enfidha and Kairouan, at a cost of 300 million dinars. Construction is expected to effectively begin during the first half of the year after completion of contractual procedures with contractors.

The doubling of National Road No. 13 also represents a strategic economic corridor linking Kasserine to Sidi Bouzid and extending to Sfax, with an estimated cost of 1.4 billion dinars.

A call for tenders will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the Minister of Public Works. The project includes complementary works, notably 115 km of rural tracks along the 180 km route, as well as other parallel projects.

In the city of Zarzis, works on the ring road will begin at a cost exceeding 100 million dinars, contributing to easing traffic congestion and supporting commercial and tourism activity in the area. Actual construction is set to start after the month of Ramadan.

Efforts are not limited to new projects. They also include the reinforcement of around 188 km of classified roads in the governorates of Gafsa, Siliana, Kasserine, Kef, Sousse, Kairouan, and Sfax, in addition to the construction of seven bridges in the governorates of Beja, Nabeul, Gabes, Monastir, and Ben Arous, as well as the Regional Road 77 project in Siliana Governorate between Makthar and Habbabsa.

The Ministry of Public Works is currently working on launching calls for tenders for several reinforcement projects, notably Regional Road 96 in Mahdia Governorate and Local Road 899 in Gafsa Governorate (where the contractor is being selected), in addition to projects related to rural tracks in several governorates, according to the minister.

These projects come in addition to 80 ongoing national projects currently being implemented with allocations estimated at 4.2 billion dinars.

In 2026, nearly 7 billion dinars have been programmed under the ministry’s bridges and roads plan for all road-related projects. According to the minister, 2026 will also see the completion of 65 road projects.

Reflecting the importance of the roads, bridges, and rural tracks sector, the government’s strategy, according to the Economic Balance Programme, focuses on maintaining the existing road and rural track infrastructure and developing the motorway, road and rural track networks.

It is worth recalling that 2025 was marked by prioritizing the execution of ongoing road infrastructure projects and programmes, alongside the launch of new ones, with investments for 2025 reaching about 1.138 billion dinars for roads and bridges.

Despite this upward trend, the sector faces several challenges, most notably insufficient resources allocated for infrastructure maintenance and the absence of a dedicated fund to finance the maintenance of roads and rural tracks.

There are also difficulties related to land acquisition, despite the issuance of Decree No. 65 of 2022 amending Law No. 53 of 2016 on expropriation for public interest.

Project implementation is further challenged by issues related to the relocation of public utility networks (water, electricity, and gas), shortages of certain construction materials in some regions, limited financing and difficulties in mobilising external funding.

The Economic Balance Report also highlighted the lack of control over land acquisition timelines, which remain lengthy and complex.

Priorities and objectives for strengthening road infrastructure in 2026

The 2026 programme focuses on continuing the development of motorways, classified roads and rural tracks, while giving greater attention to maintaining existing road, bridge and rural track infrastructure.

The main priorities and objectives include developing motorways and classified roads to facilitate mobility nationwide and with neighboring countries, improving access to public facilities through upgraded rural tracks and enhancing the quality of the road network to ensure smoother and safer travel for all users.

In this framework, investment allocations programmed for 2026 are estimated at around 1.245 billion dinars, covering both ongoing and new projects.

Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri previously confirmed during a parliamentary session that priority in 2026 would be given to the implementation of ongoing road and bridge projects, foremost among them the Tunis–Jelma motorway stretching 186 km, with an estimated cost of 1.295 billion dinars.

She stressed that this project is one of the most important structural components for improving connectivity across regions and promoting regional development.

She added that the same year would also see the launch of new projects to develop expressways and classified roads to facilitate mobility within the country and toward neighbouring states, such as the strategic East–West corridor project, which involves doubling National Road No. 13 linking Sfax and Kasserine and converting it into an expressway that meets the requirements of economic growth and transport flows.

The planned and ongoing projects aim to develop motorways and classified roads to ease movement nationwide, connect regions through transversal corridors and ensure road links with neighboring countries.

They also seek to improve access to public services through rural tracks, by upgrading 912 km of rural tracks across 22 governorates and rehabilitating 117.4 km in Sfax, Sidi Bouzid, and Kasserine, while improving road quality and user safety through continued periodic maintenance, flood damage repairs and road safety improvements under the 2023, 2024, and 2025 programmes, in line with the government’s 2026 economic programme.

Key programmes for 2026: major projects to develop the road network

In 2026, the government will continue efforts to build a sustainable and inclusive road network that takes into account the growth of the national vehicle fleet as well as aesthetic and environmental considerations.

This includes completing motorway projects and linking regional governorates, such as the Tunis–Jelma motorway, doubling roads connecting Tataouine to the motorway, and upgrading the national road between Sousse and Kairouan.

It also includes the construction of bypasses (such as the Tala bypass in Kasserine), upgrading classified roads to meet international standards (with widths of at least seven metres) and improving rural tracks to reduce isolation and facilitate access to public services and economic institutions.

The programme also aims to improve mobility quality, enabling citizens to access services more quickly and safely while reducing pollution.

The government relies on regular network maintenance and enhanced road safety for all users by equipping roads with modern facilities that reduce accident risks and environmental impact, while maximising the economic and social time savings achieved through more efficient mobility.

It also seeks to develop scientific research in the field of materials used in road construction and maintenance.

As an innovative step to support sustainable development, the 2026 programme includes applying the circular economy concept in the construction sector by reusing construction and demolition waste and converting it into usable materials for road building.

This project is being implemented in cooperation with a French centre and the Ministry of Equipment and Housing, and includes scientific partnerships with the National Engineering School of Tunis and the National Chamber of Cement Producers.

The aim is to develop local cement use and process on-site materials, thereby reducing costs and the environmental impact of new roads.

