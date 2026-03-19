Muscat: The global air passenger demand is expected to more than double by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA)'s Long-Term Demand Projections (LTDP) for air travel.

The LTDP shows that under the mid-range scenario, demand is forecast to reach 20.8 trillion revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), based on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% (2024-2050) from the 9 trillion RPKs seen in 2024. A higher growth scenario would see a 3.3% CAGR with passenger demand reaching 21.9 trillion RPKs in 2050. A lower growth scenario would see 2.9% CAGR with passenger demand reaching 19.5 trillion RPKs by 2050.

The different scenarios are driven by alternative modeling of long-term economic growth, populations, aviation fuel price trends, the global energy transition, and air transport supply-side capacity development.

“The outlook for air travel is positive. People want to travel and, under all our modeled scenarios, the demand to fly is expected to more than double by mid-century. That is good news for global economic and social development because aviation growth will catalyze opportunities, including jobs, around the world. Our Long-Term Demand report gives governments, industry, and energy suppliers a robust basis for long term planning. It underscores the need for policy frameworks to support key success enablers such as efficient infrastructure development, market access facilitation, regulatory harmonization, and an effective clean energy transition,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

The pace of growth will be uneven across regions, reflecting differences in demographics, market maturity, economic development, and connectivity potential.

Under the mid-range scenario, Asia Pacific and Africa are expected to be the fastest growing regions over 2024-2050, with CAGRs of 3.8% and 3.6% respectively.

Europe and North America are projected to grow more slowly, at 2.5% and 2.8%.

The LTDP identifies the fastest growing markets as intra Africa (4.9%), Africa–Asia Pacific (4.5%), Asia Pacific–Middle East (3.9%), intra-Asia Pacific (3.9%), and Africa–North America (3.8%), highlighting the importance of investment in aviation infrastructure and regulatory frameworks in developing regions. By contrast, several Europe centered markets are among the slowest growing.

Two long-term trends identified in the report are the LTDP confirms that the COVID 19 pandemic caused a permanent structural shift in global aviation demand.

Unlike previous crises, the unprecedented collapse in RPK has created a persistent gap that is not expected to converge back to the pre-pandemic GDP-aligned trend by 2050, even under the high growth scenario.

While long term demand remains robust, the growth rate is moderating gradually.

Historical analysis shows that average annual growth slowed from 6.1% CAGR between 1972 and 1998, to 4.5% CAGR between 1998 and 2024.

The central scenario for 2024-2050 projects a further slowing to 3.1% CAGR.

This gradual moderation reflects market maturity rather than weakening demand, as absolute passenger numbers continue to rise significantly.

The regional projections highlight the impressive growth potential of all regions through 2050. We expect Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East to be the main engines of growth. Asia Pacific is projected to have thestrongest growth across all regions, with a CAGR of 3.9% in the high-growth scenario, 3.8% in the mid-growth

Notably, the Middle East market exhibits a structurally distinct demand profile, in which strong overall traffic growth is to a large extent driven by transfer demand that facilitates long-haul connections between Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Consequently, our long-term forecasts based on O-D RPK tend to show comparatively lower growth for the Middle East than models focusing on total passenger volumes and connectivity.

The Middle East’s current role as a global transfer hub implies that the expected growth is structurally more moderate relative to regions with larger domestic or intra-regional markets such as the Asia Pacific. This could change over time through large-scale tourism initiatives and related infrastructure investments in the region.

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