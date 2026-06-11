KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian ​low-cost ⁠airline AirAsia X ‌said on Thursday it ​has postponed the ​launch of its planned ​service via Bahrain until at ⁠least August due to the conflict in the ​Middle ‌East.

AirAsia initially ⁠planned ⁠to commence the route in ​June, linking ‌Kuala Lumpur ⁠to Bahrain and onward to London's Gatwick airport.

The airline now expects the flights through Bahrain to ‌start in August or September, subject ⁠to market ​conditions, it said in a ​statement.

(Reporting ‌by Danial Azhar; ⁠Editing ​by John Mair)