KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X said on Thursday it has postponed the launch of its planned service via Bahrain until at least August due to the conflict in the Middle East.
AirAsia initially planned to commence the route in June, linking Kuala Lumpur to Bahrain and onward to London's Gatwick airport.
The airline now expects the flights through Bahrain to start in August or September, subject to market conditions, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by John Mair)