Emirates is marking a significant milestone in the expansion of its cargo fleet by becoming the first airline cargo carrier to deploy the Boeing 777-300ERSF passenger to freighter converted aircraft.

The aircraft (A6-EBK) will enter commercial service with a flight from Hong Kong to Dubai carrying over 100 tonnes of cargo.

The converted Emirates Boeing 777-300ERSF offers 100 tonnes of payload capacity and 811 m³ of cargo volume, representing a 25% increase in cargo volume over the Boeing 777-F production freighter. At 47 pallet positions, the converted aircraft also accommodates 10 additional pallet positions when compared with Boeing 777-F production freighter, making it ideal for transporting volumetric cargo such as e-commerce goods which currently constitute around 20% of global air cargo tonnage, with further growth projected in the next few years.

Badr Abbas, Emirates SkyCargo’s Divisional Senior Vice President, said, “The induction of the first converted Emirates Boeing 777-300ERSF into operational service represents the next step in the expansion of our fleet and operational agility. We are optimising our fleet assets by converting older Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft to meet the growing demand for air cargo capacity to transport goods rapidly across the world.

“Combined with our growing fleet of Boeing 777-F production freighters, we have already been able to scale our global freighter network from just over 40 destinations in February this year to 62 destinations currently and growing. We are providing our global customers with scalable cargo capacity and ultimate flexibility and connectivity when moving cargo to and through our hub in Dubai.”

The converted Boeing 777-300ERSF is the sixth new freighter, following five Boeing 777-F production freighters, to join Emirates SkyCargo’s fleet since March 2026. As part of its ambitious expansion strategy, Emirates SkyCargo will also be taking delivery of five additional Boeing 777-F aircraft as well as one additional converted Boeing 777-300ERSF by December 2026. Emirates SkyCargo will also be introducing three additional converted Boeing 777-ERSFs into its fleet in 2027.

Emirates SkyCargo’s fleet and network expansion reaffirm the carrier’s commitment to play a larger role in supporting global trade, linking new destinations with businesses, and deepening connectivity to key production hubs already on the carrier's global network spanning six continents.