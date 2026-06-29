DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF) has expanded its charter fleet with the addition of a fully managed Airbus ACJ318 Elite+, scheduled to enter service by the end of June 2026 and be based at its facility at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South.

The move comes as business aviation activity in the Middle East continues to grow, with industry data showing a 7.7% year-on-year increase in flight operations in 2025, making the region one of the fastest-growing global markets.

DCAF said demand has increasingly shifted toward larger-cabin, long-range aircraft capable of non-stop intercontinental travel, driven by family offices, government users, and corporate executives prioritising time efficiency, privacy, and flexibility.

The ACJ318 Elite+ is designed to meet this demand, offering non-stop connectivity between Dubai and key destinations such as London and Singapore.

Often described as a “flying apartment,” the aircraft accommodates up to 19 passengers with multiple seating configurations, including areas for dining, meetings, relaxation, and a private aft suite that can be used as a bedroom or office.

Following a full refurbishment, the aircraft features a near-new interior and upgraded exterior, and has a history of record-breaking performance within the Airbus A318 fleet.

DCAF said the addition reinforces its position as a leading regional business aviation provider, combining in-house maintenance capabilities at its Dubai South MRO facility with OEM support to ensure safety and reliability.

The company also highlighted its strong safety record, with more than 40,000 incident-free flight hours, and its IS-BAH Stage 3-certified operations.

Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DCAF, commented: “The addition of the Airbus ACJ318 Elite+ builds upon DC Aviation Group’s proud legacy of operating ACJ charter aircraft for more than 25 years. It is this depth of experience and proven expertise that enables us to stand out and deliver an elevated standard of travel for our clients. Whether serving royal family members, heads of state, or large family groups travelling together, this aircraft expands our ability to deliver long-range, non-stop missions with the utmost privacy and flexibility in an environment where our guests can work, dine, or relax in complete comfort.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).