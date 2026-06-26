Air India Express has announced the launch of direct flights between Guwahati and Dubai, and Guwahati and Abu Dhabi, thus becoming the first airline to directly connect Northeast India with the Middle East.

The services will commence on August 4 and 7 respectively, marking a significant milestone in expanding international travel options and strengthening global connectivity for the region, said the airline in a statement.

Guwahati, widely regarded as the gateway to Northeast India, is one of the largest stations in the Air India Express network, with around 120 weekly flights.

The launch of direct services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi marks the airline’s first international operations from the city, providing convenient access to two of the UAE’s leading economic and travel hubs, said the statement from Air India Express.

The new routes are expected to support tourism, trade, and cultural exchange, while bringing Northeast India closer to key global markets and opportunities.

The Indian low-cost carrier said bookings for the new flights are now open on its website and Air India Express mobile app, and other major booking channels.

With the addition of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Air India Express continues to strengthen its presence across Northeast India, where it now operates over 290 weekly flights from four stations in the region: Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Guwahati, and Imphal, it stated.

Beyond enhancing connectivity and supporting the region’s economic and tourism potential, the airline also celebrates the Northeast’s rich cultural heritage through its ‘Tales of India’ initiative, it added.

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