Dubai Airports has unveiled the new design of its Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Dubai International (DXB), transforming one of the airport’s most recognisable landmarks into an expression of national pride at Dubai’s global front door.

The tower now places the UAE flag at the heart of the airport, visible to every guest arriving at and departing from the city. The unveiling was marked by a special ceremonial airside event, featuring a Dubai Police parade with the ATC tower as its backdrop.

Senior leaders from Dubai Airports, operational teams and oneDXB partners attended the occasion, which celebrated the collaboration, precision and shared purpose behind DXB’s daily operations.

Majed Al Joker, COO of Dubai Airports, said, “The ATC tower is one of the most important and symbolic structures at DXB. It’s where thousands of critical decisions are made every day, helping to keep aircraft, guests and operations moving safely and efficiently through Dubai. Aviation is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s economy, and we are committed to the continuous development of this great nation. By bringing the colours of the UAE flag to this iconic landmark, we are celebrating the ambition of the nation we serve, while recognising the extraordinary teams and partners who ensure DXB is always Flying the Flag, Connecting the World.”

From a single runway in 1960, DXB has grown into the world’s busiest international airport, with the 89-meter ATC tower, in operation post expansion since 2000, central to the rhythm of its daily operation. Every arrival, departure and aircraft movement depends on close coordination between airside teams, airlines, ground handlers, safety teams, service partners and the wider oneDXB community.

The structure features a unique buttressed center column and arched wings, resembling a futuristic avian sculpture. At the top, a sophisticated multilevel control center forms the tower’s defining feature and is where Dubai Air Navigation Services operates and ensures the smooth running of the world’s busiest international airport.