CemAir has signed a unilateral interline agreement with Spanish carrier Air Europa, expanding travel options between Southern Africa and destinations across Europe and the Americas.

The agreement allows passengers travelling on Air Europa to connect onto CemAir's domestic and regional network through South Africa using a single itinerary and streamlined baggage handling.

Expanded access to international destinations

The partnership strengthens CemAir's position as a domestic and regional airline partner for international carriers seeking access to destinations beyond South Africa's major metropolitan centres.

Through Air Europa's network, travellers will gain improved access to destinations in Europe and the Americas via the airline's hub in Madrid.

Commenting on the agreement, Shaniel Singh, chief commercial officer at CemAir, said: "We are delighted to welcome Air Europa as our newest interline partner. This agreement further strengthens CemAir's international connectivity and creates additional travel opportunities for our customers.

"By combining Air Europa's global reach with CemAir's extensive Southern African network, we are able to offer travellers a more seamless and convenient journey while supporting tourism and business travel throughout the region."

Strengthening Southern African connectivity

Air Europa said the agreement will allow passengers to travel beyond Johannesburg and access additional destinations across Southern Africa.

Alliances & CX director for Air Europa, Estelle Leray, commented: "We are very pleased to move forward with this agreement with CemAir, which will allow our passengers to travel beyond Johannesburg and access new destinations across Southern Africa in a seamless and efficient way.

"This partnership not only enhances connectivity and the overall travel experience, but also strengthens Air Europa’s presence in Johannesburg, alongside a solid and well-established partner in the region.”

According to CemAir, the interline agreement forms part of its broader strategy to expand partnerships with international carriers and provide customers with greater access to global travel opportunities through seamless connections with airlines around the world.

Bookings under the new interline agreement are now available.

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