AMMAN — Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) on Tuesday announced the launch of a new direct route between Amman and Vienna, set to begin on Wednesday.

The move is part of the national carrier’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the European market and expand its international network.

According to an RJ statement, the service will operate from Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) with four weekly flights, using the airline’s latest aircraft equipped with onboard Wi-Fi and advanced in-flight entertainment systems.

RJ Vice Chairman and CEO Samer Majali said the Amman–Vienna route aligns with the airline’s strategy to reinforce its position as a leading regional carrier and expand its market share in Europe, which remains a key market for the company.

He added that the new route will also support Jordan’s positioning as a global tourism destination and help attract more visitors to the Kingdom.

Majali described the Vienna route as a “qualitative addition” to RJ’s network, noting that the Austrian capital serves as a major European hub offering connections to multiple destinations.

He also said the service would enhance air connectivity between Jordan and Central Europe, boosting tourism and trade between the two countries, while also facilitating transit through RJ’s Amman hub to destinations across Asia and Africa.

Majali said that RJ remains committed to its expansion strategy, which includes adding new destinations, modernising its fleet and upgrading the passenger experience to strengthen its competitiveness in regional and global markets.

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