AMMAN — An agreement to establish a new productive branch a "clothing factory" in the Al Manshiyah area of Udhruh District in Ma’an Governorate was signed on Sunday at the Ministry of Labour, aiming to create 400 jobs for Jordanians.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar, Mayor of Al Ashari Municipality Abdullah Tourah, under whose jurisdiction the Al Manshiyah area falls and where the factory will be built, Jerash Garments and Fashion Manufacturing Company General Manager Eric Yu Hung Tang, board member Ibrahim Saif, and CEO Ariana Awayseh.

Bakkar said the establishment of the new unit brings the total number of productive branches in Maan Governorate and its affiliated districts to eight, raising the number of local employees in these facilities to around 1,200.

He added that this also increases the total number of productive branches across the Kingdom’s governorates to 39, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister stressed that the expansion of productive branches, which operate as factories across various sectors, is in line with royal directives to boost job opportunities for Jordanians nationwide, localise development, and alleviate financial burdens on workers by establishing projects closer to their places of residence.

Under the agreement, Bakkar said the investor will receive JD1 million in capital support and JD792, 000 in operational support from the government to employ 400 Jordanian men and women from the Udhruh District in Maan.

He noted that the private sector remains the primary partner in establishing and expanding these branches, emphasising the government’s commitment to empowering businesses to generate more employment opportunities for Jordanian youth.

Bakkar also commended the cooperation of municipalities, including Al Ashari Municipality, in providing land to attract investors and facilitate the establishment of productive branches across the governorates.

For his part, Eric Yu Hung Tang, general manager of Jerash Garments and Fashion Manufacturing Company, praised the role of the government and the Ministry of Labour in enabling the private sector to create employment opportunities for citizens across the Kingdom’s districts and governorates.

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