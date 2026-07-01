Egypt - Walid Gamal El Din, Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), laid the foundation stone for the Nile Ferro Alloys plant, a major investment by India’s Jai Dadi Group in the East Ismailia Industrial Zone (Technology Valley), Sinai.

The project spans 80,000 square metres and represents a total investment of $16m.

The facility is expected to generate around 300 direct jobs and will specialize in producing silico-manganese, manufacturing intermediate iron products from scrap metal, and processing ferroalloys. Its output will serve critical sectors including infrastructure, heavy engineering, and railway component manufacturing.

The ceremony was attended by Nabil Habashi, Governor of Ismailia; Suresh K. Reddy, India’s Ambassador to Egypt; Subash Kumar, Chairperson of Jai Dadi Group; Mohamed Ibrahim, Deputy Chairperson of SCZONE for the Northern Area; along with senior officials from SCZONE and the Ismailia Governorate.

Speaking at the event, Gamal El Din highlighted SCZONE’s role as a key driver of Egypt’s economic growth, noting that it has attracted investments exceeding $16bn from 30 countries over the past four years, including more than $7bn in the 2025/26 fiscal year alone.

He added that SCZONE has already drawn four industrial projects to Technology Valley, with combined investments of $59m and around 1,000 direct jobs. East Ismailia, he stressed, is central to the state’s Sinai development plan, with SCZONE working to establish a specialized industrial hub focused on construction materials and ferroalloys—industries vital to national development and export growth.

“These investments will not only meet domestic demand but also support Egypt’s strategic projects and expand exports to regional and global markets,” Gamal El Din said. He further revealed that several industrial and logistics projects are scheduled to be inaugurated in the Sokhna and Qantara zones during the second half of 2026.

Beyond attracting investment, SCZONE aims to build integrated industrial communities equipped with essential services, vocational training centres, healthcare facilities, and workforce development programs. Gamal El Din concluded by emphasizing that SCZONE’s success rests on Egypt’s world-class infrastructure and utilities, which provide a stable and attractive environment for investors.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).