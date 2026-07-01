Arady Misr, an Egyptian digital land marketplace, has announced the upcoming launch of Arady Shares, a platform that will enable investors to acquire fractional ownership of land through investments starting from as little as one square metre.

The platform aims to democratise access to land investment—an asset class that has traditionally required significant capital—by allowing individuals to invest with much smaller amounts.

Arady Misr said the investment model is being developed in partnership with one of Egypt’s leading asset management companies and will operate through a Real Estate Investment Fund, subject to approvals from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

According to the company, the fund structure will provide investors with a professionally managed and transparent investment framework, incorporating institutional governance, risk management, and clearly defined investment and exit mechanisms.

Ahead of the platform’s official launch, Arady Misr has invited owners of underutilised land across Egypt to submit their properties through its website for evaluation and potential inclusion on the platform.

The company said each submitted property will undergo comprehensive technical, legal, planning and investment due diligence—including site inspections and highest-and-best-use analysis—before being approved for listing.

Approved land assets will be offered to investors through fractional ownership before being presented to real estate developers for potential development. Investors will receive returns generated from the appreciation and development of the underlying land in proportion to their ownership stakes.

Arady Misr said the platform will also provide developers with access to development-ready land opportunities without requiring substantial upfront capital for land acquisition.

The company added that it leverages artificial intelligence, geospatial analytics and real estate data to identify, assess and select investment opportunities before presenting them to investors.

Hamed El Tahhan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arady Misr, said: “Arady Shares is designed to expand access to land investment by allowing individuals to participate through fractional ownership. For the first time in Egypt, anyone will be able to invest directly in land starting from just one square metre, opening access to one of the country’s most valuable asset classes to millions of Egyptians.”

Arady Misr expects the platform to broaden participation in Egypt’s real estate investment market, unlock the value of underutilised land assets and increase the supply of development-ready land.

The company said registrations from landowners are now open through its website ahead of the platform’s official launch.

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