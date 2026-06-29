When governments unveil annual budgets, headlines usually focus on the big numbers: spending, growth projections and tax collection targets. Yet sometimes the most consequential changes are hidden in the technical annexes.

Tanzania’s 2026/27 budget is a case in point. It projects economic growth of 6.3 percent, sets out the largest spending plan in the country’s history and promises to narrow the fiscal deficit. But one quieter reform may prove more significant for the country’s investment climate: VAT refunds.

For years, this seemingly mundane issue has been one of the biggest friction points in Tanzania’s economy.

For exporters, manufacturers and institutional investors, delayed VAT refunds have effectively acted as an invisible tax. Businesses routinely waited months, sometimes years, to recover money they were legally owed.

By 2025, pending refunds had reached roughly $650 million. In effect, companies were financing the state with their own working capital, often without a clear timeline for repayment.

Investor signalInvestors pay close attention to such details.

A country may advertise competitive tax rates, generous incentives and ambitious growth plans. But if businesses cannot reliably recover VAT credits, the real cost of doing business rises sharply. In 2022, Tanzania attracted $922 million in foreign direct investment compared with Kenya’s $2 billion and Ethiopia’s $3.1 billion.

The gap has many causes, but administrative friction consistently ranks high among investor concerns.

The new budget seeks to address this challenge directly. It introduces a mandatory 30-day timeline for VAT refunds and imposes statutory interest if the government fails to pay on time. Previously, refund timelines functioned more as administrative guidance than legally enforceable obligations. Now delays carry a financial cost for the state itself.

The scale of the problem should not be underestimated. Anthony Chamanga, chief development manager of the Tanzania Horticultural Association, warned that prolonged refund delays had placed businesses in “dire financial straits”, with some companies unable to meet loan repayments or pay salaries on time.

Across sectors, the pattern was the same: legitimate tax credits trapped in the system and quietly eroding company finances.

That is what this reform aims to change. As Rahim Dossa, vice-chairman of the Tanzania Truck Owners Association, noted, the measure will “improve cash flow, reduce investment costs and support fleet expansion”.

The benefits extend beyond the immediate recipients of refunds. Banks can assess financing requirements more confidently, investors can model returns more accurately and companies can deploy capital more efficiently. In short, investment becomes easier and cheaper.

The significance of the reform extends beyond VAT administration itself.

For years, African governments have competed for investment by offering tax holidays, exemptions and special incentives. While such measures can help, investors often care just as much about predictability and administrative efficiency.

A tax incentive is worth little if it takes years to access. A favourable tax rate means less if compliance is cumbersome and refunds remain trapped in bureaucracy. Tanzania’s budget suggests policymakers increasingly understand this reality.

Regional raceThe regional context makes the change even more significant. In Kenya, exporters continue to complain about delays in VAT refunds despite formal repayment mechanisms. Uganda also faces persistent concerns over compliance burdens and lengthy verification procedures.

Across East Africa, VAT is theoretically neutral, but delays effectively transform it into a financing burden on businesses. Tanzania’s decision to hard-code a 30-day deadline with penalties therefore represents an important step towards international best practice.

The refund reform is not occurring in isolation.

Another important measure is the removal of the expiry period on VAT deferment for imported capital goods. Investors importing machinery, industrial equipment or infrastructure inputs will no longer face uncertainty over whether they must pay VAT upfront before production begins.

Together, the two reforms create a powerful combination. VAT deferment reduces the amount of cash investors must commit at the beginning of a project, while faster refunds ensure legitimate tax credits do not become trapped later in the system. The combined effect is a meaningful reduction in the cost of investment within a single fiscal cycle.

Execution testOf course, implementation will determine whether the reforms deliver their full impact. Businesses will be watching closely to see whether refunds are processed within the promised timeframe and whether interest payments are honoured when delays occur. Credibility will ultimately be built through execution rather than announcements.

Still, the direction of travel is encouraging. The most competitive economies are not necessarily those with the lowest taxes, but those where systems work smoothly, consistently and predictably.

Tanzania’s VAT refund reform fits squarely into that category. It is not flashy or politically dramatic. But if implemented effectively, it could unlock significant private investment simply by ensuring that businesses get their own money back on time.

That is the kind of reform that rarely dominates headlines but often changes economic outcomes.

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