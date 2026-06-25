Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) received a high-level delegation from Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, China, to discuss opportunities to expand investment cooperation across several industrial sectors, as per a statement.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed prospects for economic and investment cooperation between SCZONE and the city of Nanjing, with discussions focusing on opportunities in new and renewable energy, automotive manufacturing and components, and medical industries.

The meeting also included representatives of Chinese companies that currently operate projects within SCZONE, as well as firms exploring potential expansion and investment opportunities in the economic zone.

Both sides highlighted the continued growth of Chinese investments within the economic zone, which have become a significant component of industrial and investment activity across its integrated industrial and logistics ecosystem.

The discussions covered SCZONE's competitive advantages, including the integration of ports and industrial zones, infrastructure readiness, and its one-stop-shop services designed to facilitate procedures and accelerate project implementation.

They also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation over the coming period to attract additional industrial investments and further support economic ties between Egypt and China.