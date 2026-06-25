Arab Finance: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has issued a presidential decree increasing pensions by 15%, effective July 1st, 2026, as part of efforts to support pensioners and improve their living standards.

This decision will apply to pensions paid under the social insurance and pensions law, as well as pensions under law no. 71 of 1976 governing exceptional pensions and rewards.

The increase will also apply to partial disability pensions resulting from work-related injuries that did not lead to the termination of service, as well as partial exceptional disability pensions.

The move comes as part of the government's efforts to alleviate living pressures stemming from economic changes and to provide a better income to pensioners. This will help pensioners meet their daily living expenses.