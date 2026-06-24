Arab Finance: Banque du Caire announced an annual return of up to 16.25% on its Tharwa current account for individual customers, in line with its commitment to providing innovative banking solutions that meet customer needs, according to an emailed press release.

The lender aims to offer customers greater flexibility in managing their savings while benefiting from competitive returns.

Hence, customers will benefit from a return of up to 16.25% annually, calculated based on the daily balance and credited to the account monthly.

The account targets individual customers, with a minimum opening balance of EGP 50,000, with the returns entitlement beginning once the account balance reaches a minimum of EGP 100,000.

This step backs Banque du Caire’s strategy to develop its services, expand its customer base, and promote financial inclusion.

Last April, the bank introduced a three-year savings certificate with a competitive monthly return, along with an 18-month savings deposit with an attractive return.