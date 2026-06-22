Arab Finance: Egypt is set to receive EUR 1.5 billion from the European Union (EU) this month to support its economic reform agenda, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a post on X following talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the G7 summit, von der Leyen described Egypt as "a central and stable partner for Europe in a region in turmoil."

The latest disbursement follows two previous tranches of EUR 1 billion each received in January 2025 and January 2026, bringing total macro-financial assistance disbursed to Egypt under the program to EUR 3.5 billion.

The financing is part of the EUR 5 billion macro-financial assistance package included within the EUR 7.4 billion EU-Egypt Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership signed in March 2024.

The broader partnership package also includes EUR 1.8 billion in investment agreements and EUR 600 million in grants.