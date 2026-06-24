Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index down 1.55% to 51,769.74 points.

The Shariah index fell by 1.23% to 5,782.78 points, while the EGX35-LV dropped by 1.52% to 6,010.74 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading lower by 0.84% at 15,596.17 points and by 1.05% at 21,324.44 points, respectively.

The turnover totaled EGP 9.067 billion through the exchange of 2.122 billion shares over 187,253 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 3.717 trillion.

Retail investors dominated 78.23% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled the remaining 21.76%.

Egyptians controlled the trading with 85.88%, while foreign and Arab investors represented 9.76% and 4.36%, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 119.862 million and EGP 71.797 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Arab were buyers with EGP 191.659 million.