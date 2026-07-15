Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) showed fluctuations in the prices of several building materials and fertilizers in the Egyptian market on Tuesday, July 14th.

A ton of grey cement was priced at EGP 4,139, reflecting a 4.8% increase daily.

Meanwhile, the price of investment-grade iron fell by 1.3% to EGP 38,256 per ton. Ezz Steel also fell by 1.1% to EGP 39,890 per ton.

As for fertilizers, the price of a ton of ammonium sulfate retreated by 4.4% to EGP 20,116, while the ammonium nitrate jumped by 1.9% to EGP 25,652 per ton.

Urea also went up by 0.4% to EGP 26,174 per ton.