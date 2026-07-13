Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation with Jordan in the development of phosphate resources and the exchange of expertise in mining and value-added industries, with a particular focus on phosphate fertilizers, according to a statement.

During a meeting with Abdulwahab Al Rawad, CEO and General Manager of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), Badawi outlined the ministry’s strategy to maximize the economic value of phosphate resources by expanding downstream industries, particularly the production of phosphate fertilizers and phosphoric acid.

This strategy backs the state's objectives to increase the mining sector's contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) and enhances the sector's competitiveness and attractiveness to local and foreign investments.

The minister also highlighted ongoing reforms in the mining sector and legislative developments to establish integrated industrial projects that optimize the utilization of Egypt's mineral wealth. These efforts will help drive sustainable development while reinforcing the mining sector's role as a key contributor to the national economy.

Badawi recently held talks with Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Ali Al Kharabsheh to expand cooperation across the energy, natural gas, and mining sectors.

They explored ways to open new avenues for collaboration in the mining sector, particularly in phosphates and related industries, leveraging the capabilities and expertise of both countries.