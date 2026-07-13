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Arab Finance: U Consumer Finance (Valu) has introduced a new loyalty program featuring instant cashback for payments in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.
The program replaces traditional point-accumulation systems by applying cashback to a user's account immediately after a transaction is completed, eliminating delayed settlement periods.
The program applies to everyday spending across the Valu ecosystem, allowing users to transfer their cashback directly to their Valu prepaid card following an eligible purchase.
This system is integrated across multiple Valu services, including merchant business, prepaid card top-ups, Sha2labaz, and Shop’IT in-app purchases.
Rewards are applicable to both interest-bearing financed transactions and promotional plans, such as zero-interest financing, Spark’IT, and discount campaigns. Once earned, the cashback remains valid for 12 months from the transaction date, offering users flexibility in how and when they utilize their funds.
Commenting on the launch, Omar Abdelhady, Chief Growth & Product Officer at Valu, said: "At Valu, we are reshaping financial experiences by delivering simple, transparent rewards with immediate Value. With Egypt’s first instant cashback loyalty program for payments, customers benefit from every eligible transaction instantly without waiting, collecting points, or navigating complex redemption processes. This launch reflects our commitment to a more engaging financial ecosystem and to rewarding customers seamlessly across the Valu ecosystem."
U Consumer Finance is a leading fintech platform in Egypt, known as Valu. Established in late 2017, it focuses on providing innovative solutions aimed at improving the quality of life for its customers and supporting financial inclusion efforts. Through its continuous commitment to innovation, the company has developed a diverse range of financial products and services, including investment solutions, cashback services, and savings plans, across five main sectors: U, Business, Akeed, Flip, and Invest.