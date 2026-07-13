ABU DHABI - Under the Supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has introduced the first dedicated licence plates for trial and commercial autonomous vehicles in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative reflects the emirate’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of smart mobility technologies.

This initiative aims to regulate the operation of autonomous vehicles on the emirate’s roads by introducing the first specialised licence plates that clearly identify vehicles operating within testing and pilot programmes, as well as those delivering commercial services using autonomous driving technologies.

The newly introduced plates fall into two main categories: Plates designated for vehicles providing commercial autonomous services will feature the phrase Auto Drive, while plates assigned to vehicles operating within testing and pilot programmes will display the word Test. Both categories feature a unified blue design that allows autonomous vehicles to be easily recognised on the roads.

These plates enable the relevant authorities to easily identify autonomous vehicles of different types while operating on the roads, supporting enhanced field monitoring and contributing to improved road safety.

The plates are also linked to the licensing and operational requirements approved for autonomous vehicles, ensuring that operating companies comply with the technical and operational standards adopted in the emirate. This will further enhance the efficiency of managing the sector as the deployment of smart vehicles gradually expands.

The launch of these plates coincides with the ongoing expansion of autonomous vehicle operations in Abu Dhabi, both through commercial services and through testing and pilot programmes carried out by specialised companies in this field.

This step is expected to support the continued development of the autonomous vehicle ecosystem in the emirate by enabling the relevant entities to collect and analyse operational data, contributing to the development of policies and regulations that support this sector and strengthening the readiness of the regulatory framework as these technologies scale.

The initiative also reflects Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to advancing future mobility systems by providing a comprehensive regulatory and operational environment that supports the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in line with the highest standards of safety and efficiency.