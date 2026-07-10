Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Keolis MHI, operator of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, has completed the comprehensive maintenance project for the train ventilation and air conditioning (VAC) systems on Dubai Metro trains, with works covering 62 trains to date.

This initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to enhancing the efficiency of critical assets and ensuring service continuity to the highest standards of quality and reliability.

It forms part of RTA’s strategy to enhance asset efficiency, extend service life, and ensure a comfortable and safe mobility experience for Dubai Metro users, while continuing to adopt the latest engineering solutions and advanced technologies in rail maintenance, said a statement from the Authority.

Additionally, it also falls under RTA’s strategic preventive maintenance initiatives, which is aimed at restoring optimal performance of train VAC systems through comprehensive component inspections, and replacement of parts that have reached the end of their service life, and rigorous performance testing.

The works support improved cooling efficiency, reduced recurrent faults, extended system service life, and an enhanced passenger experience.

The VAC Overhaul represents a strategic investment in metro fleet readiness and the quality of services delivered to passengers.

The sustained efforts made reflect RTA’s commitment to applying the highest standards of quality and reliability across all maintenance operations. The project also targets operational excellence by improving VAC system performance, thereby enhancing service reliability.

These efforts also contribute to while lowering long-term maintenance costs and ensuring fleet readiness to meet daily operational demands. This is particularly critical during the summer months, when rising temperatures require cooling systems to operate at high efficiency to maintain comfortable conditions on board, said the statement.

Works are being implemented in line with the highest global standards and best practices across the rail sector, with strict adherence to operational plans that ensure daily metro services continue without impacting train schedules or passenger comfort.

All works are carried out according to defined timelines and outside peak hours, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted daily operations, it added.

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