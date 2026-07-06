The launch of Etihad Rail’s introductory passenger service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah marks a major milestone in the UAE’s tourism and transport development.

The project is expected to boost domestic tourism, improve connectivity between the emirates, and support economic growth through a modern, safe and sustainable rail network, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Fujairah, known for its natural landscapes, cultural heritage and historic attractions, is expected to benefit from increased visitor numbers and expanded travel options, strengthening its position as a leading tourism destination.

The journey between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah takes 105 minutes, with trains travelling at speeds of up to 200 km/h and carrying up to 400 passengers.

Once fully operational, the network is expected to serve around 10 million passengers annually.

Etihad Rail offers Comfort and First Class services with amenities including complimentary Wi-Fi, charging ports, luggage storage and accessibility features for People of Determination, supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable mobility and integrated national infrastructure.

Saeed Abdullah Al Samahi, Director of the Fujairah Department of Tourism and Antiquities, said the opening of the Etihad Rail station in the emirate represents a strategic development that enhances Fujairah’s tourism profile and creates new opportunities for economic growth by facilitating the movement of visitors between the UAE’s emirates.

He said the new rail connection would provide tourists and visitors with a comfortable and safe travel option to Fujairah, helping raise hotel occupancy rates and supporting the hospitality, leisure and tourism-related commercial sectors.

Al Samahi added that Fujairah offers a diverse range of attractions combining nature, heritage and culture, and that improved accessibility through the national rail network would further enhance its appeal as a preferred destination for short breaks and domestic tourism.

He said the project aligns with the UAE’s vision of developing integrated infrastructure that supports sustainable development and drives local economic growth.

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