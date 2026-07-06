RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has begun constructing three bridges as part of the Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Awwal Road Development Project at its intersection with the Northern Ring Road.

RCRC said the current phase of the project will increase the road's capacity to accommodate more than 200,000 vehicles per day, strengthening connectivity between major routes in northern Riyadh, reducing travel times, and improving the overall travel experience.

The section currently under development extends more than three kilometers and includes road widening, upgraded lanes, and the implementation of advanced traffic solutions aimed at enhancing the efficiency of Riyadh's road network.

The commission said the project reflects its ongoing efforts to ease traffic congestion, improve links between major transport corridors and key destinations, and support Riyadh's rapid urban and population growth through sustainable infrastructure development.

The project forms part of RCRC's Main and Ring Road Axes Development Program, which includes the development and enhancement of more than 500 kilometers of roads through corridor upgrades, new road links, and improved network integration to create a more efficient and connected urban mobility system.

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