Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated the State’s Strategic Command in the New Administrative Capital on Saturday. He used the occasion to outline a post-International Monetary Fund economic plan. Moreover, he detailed the country’s foreign policy stances amidst regional crises.

The inauguration of the military installation coincided with the 13th anniversary of the June 30 revolution. During his address, Sisi stated that the facility represents a qualitative shift in command, control, and operations management. Furthermore, he noted it is equipped with advanced technological infrastructure and secure communications. This will allow the state to manage both military situations and exceptional challenges.

Sisi acknowledged the economic burdens borne by Egyptian citizens. Consequently, he issued several specific directives to the government. He called for the preparation of a purely Egyptian, comprehensive national economic programme. This plan will be implemented following the conclusion of the current economic reform agreement with the IMF. Ultimately, it aims to shift the economy from stabilisation to sustainable growth.

Additionally, Sisi directed the acceleration of the state’s exit from economic activities. This next phase is designed to empower the private sector. Meanwhile, he ordered decisive action against corruption. He also stressed the need to enhance governance and accountability. Furthermore, he called for expanding digital transformation to protect public funds.

In other domestic policy areas, Sisi tasked the “Future of Egypt” Agency for Sustainable Development with preparing a national programme to reduce living burdens. This will be done in coordination with the ministries of agriculture and supply. The programme will involve expanding permanent markets and regulating supply chains.

Moreover, he called for the revitalisation of partisan life and the training of political and youth cadres. He also ordered the completion of preparations for local council elections.

Addressing the media, Sisi directed the Minister of State for Information to establish an objective dialogue. This includes coordinating an annual meeting on December 3 under presidential auspices. The gathering will aim to review and develop the Egyptian media landscape.

Furthermore, he ordered the continued development of the education system to link outputs to the labour market. He also directed the restructuring of the Small and Medium Enterprises Agency. This restructuring will focus on productive activities and simplify procedures. Consequently, it aims to increase youth economic participation.

The president also addressed the severe economic impacts of consecutive global and regional crises. He noted that Egypt lost over $10bn in Suez Canal revenues. This was due to attacks on ships in the Bab el-Mandeb strait. Additionally, the country has faced rising energy and food prices, alongside an influx of millions of displaced people.

Sisi expressed his appreciation to US President Donald Trump. He credited Trump’s efforts for reaching the “Sharm El-Sheikh Agreement” to halt the war in Gaza. Moreover, he praised Trump’s success in brokering an agreement to stop the war with Iran.

Sisi stressed the necessity of supporting these agreements. He warned against any attempts to undermine them. He reaffirmed Egypt’s stance that a radical solution to Middle Eastern conflicts requires a comprehensive and just peace agreement. This agreement must establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Reflecting on the 2011 uprisings, Sisi revealed the reasoning behind relocating the state’s headquarters to the New Administrative Capital. He said the decision was driven by the events of that year. During that period, institutions such as the Supreme Constitutional Court, parliament, and the Ministry of Defence were besieged.

He stated the relocation ensures the state can operate without fear or pressure. Such pressure, he noted, could harm the country. Furthermore, Sisi detailed the economic toll since 2011. He noted the Egyptian pound’s depreciation from 6 to 50 against the US dollar. He added that the country lost $450bn.

This financial loss came in addition to the billions spent during the subsequent war on terrorism. He also mourned the lives of armed forces, police, and judiciary personnel lost in that conflict.

Furthermore, Sisi announced an upcoming milestone at the El Dabaa nuclear power plant. The installation of the reactor pressure vessel for the second nuclear unit will take place in the coming days. He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation for their constructive cooperation on this strategic partnership project.

At the beginning of his remarks, the president asked for the Martyr’s anthem to be played. Additionally, he congratulated the Egyptian people on the national football team’s World Cup victory, calling it a historic achievement.

According to Presidency Spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, Sisi’s arrival at the Strategic Command was accompanied by motorcycles and cavalry. He was received by General Ashraf Salem Zaher, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defence and Military Production. Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, Armed Forces Chief of Staff, and commanders of the main military branches were also present.

Sisi rode in an open-top vehicle to the main platform. He was accompanied by military leaders, a 21-gun salute, and an Apache helicopter escort.

Following a military salute by the honour guard and the playing of the national anthem, the ceremony commenced. It began with a Quran recitation and a musical performance by the military orchestra. A documentary film about the Strategic Command was also screened.

Sisi then signed the inauguration document. He pressed a button to raise the flag, which was accompanied by an 11-gun artillery salute and an aerial display team flyover.

The ceremony featured military displays by paratroopers and the air force. This was followed by a film titled “Great Commanders.”

The second phase of the event involved Sisi touring the Armed Forces operations centre. There, he inspected duty elements, main branches, and mobilisation formations. Finally, the event concluded with a drone show displaying the phrase “Long live the peace-loving peoples of the world,” and the national anthem.

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