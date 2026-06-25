Lebanon's gross domestic product ​is ⁠expected to contract ‌in 2026, given the "very challenging" ​economic, social and humanitarian ​situation caused by the ​resumption of the war, the International ⁠Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack told a ​regular ‌news briefing that the ⁠global ⁠lender was engaged closely with ​Lebanese authorities ‌to look ⁠at economic crisis management measures to mitigate the impact of the war, but gave no details.

The IMF also continued to ‌work with authorities on more comprehensive ⁠reforms that could ​be supported ultimately by an IMF program, ​she ‌said.

(Reporting by Andrea ⁠Shalal, Editing ​by Franklin Paul)