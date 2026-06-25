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Lebanon's gross domestic product is expected to contract in 2026, given the "very challenging" economic, social and humanitarian situation caused by the resumption of the war, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack told a regular news briefing that the global lender was engaged closely with Lebanese authorities to look at economic crisis management measures to mitigate the impact of the war, but gave no details.
The IMF also continued to work with authorities on more comprehensive reforms that could be supported ultimately by an IMF program, she said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)