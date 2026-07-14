AMMAN — Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) Chief Executive Officer Abdel Wahab Rawad and Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise in phosphate fertiliser production and the mining sector.

The talks focused on expanding partnerships by building on the two countries' phosphate resources, technical expertise and mining capabilities to boost economic cooperation and maximise the value of available resources.

Rawad highlighted the longstanding ties between Jordan and Egypt and reaffirmed JPMC's commitment to expanding cooperation in the phosphate and mining industries, according to an ACC statement.

He said the company continues to broaden partnerships with Arab and friendly countries and strengthen cooperation in the mining sector to support Jordan's economy and reinforce the phosphate industry's contribution to national development.

The minister also reviewed the progress of Jordan's phosphate industry, highlighting JPMC's production and sales performance despite regional challenges. He commended Egypt's efforts to develop its mining sector and promote cooperation among Arab countries in the industry.

Badawi outlined Egypt's strategy to maximise returns from its phosphate resources by expanding downstream industries, particularly phosphate fertiliser and phosphoric acid production. He said the strategy aims to increase the mining sector's contribution to the economy and attract more investment.

He added that reforms, including regulatory changes and measures to improve the investment climate, will support integrated industrial projects and promote more efficient use of mineral resources.

The two sides agreed to maintain coordination between their technical teams to identify areas of cooperation, develop practical mechanisms and pursue joint projects that serve mutual interests and strengthen collaboration in the mining sector, according to an ACC statement.

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