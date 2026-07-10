Across Africa, steel infrastructure faces constant exposure to challenging environments that can accelerate corrosion and increase lifecycle costs.

As industries seek to improve asset durability and reduce maintenance demands, effective corrosion protection solutions are becoming increasingly important.

Zinc metal coating, also known as zinc thermal spraying, provides a proven approach by creating a durable protective barrier on steel surfaces. This technology continues to support the longevity and reliability of critical infrastructure across mining, industrial and construction sectors.

A robust barrier

Melting can be accomplished either through combustion in an oxygen-fuel gas flame or by creating an electric arc between two zinc wires in the spray gun. Once applied, the zinc coating forms a robust barrier that protects the underlying steel from corrosion.

According to Simon Norton, director of the International Zinc Association (Africa), zinc metal coating offers several advantages for large-scale infrastructure and industrial applications.

“Zinc metal coating provides long-lasting corrosion protection for steel structures that are often difficult or costly to maintain. The process is particularly valuable for infrastructure that is expected to deliver decades of reliable service under demanding environmental conditions,” explains Norton.

Large and complex steel components

Unlike some coating systems, thermally sprayed zinc coatings can be applied to large and complex steel components, making them suitable for bridges, transmission towers, industrial facilities, marine structures and mining infrastructure.

The performance of zinc metal coating is enhanced by the natural corrosion-resistant properties of zinc. Even if the coating is damaged, zinc continues to protect exposed steel through sacrificial action, helping to prevent rust from spreading.

Asset longevity and lifecycle cost management

As industries increasingly focus on asset longevity and lifecycle cost management, corrosion protection systems that minimise maintenance requirements become increasingly important.

“Investing in effective corrosion protection from the outset can significantly reduce future repair and replacement costs,” adds Norton.

With its proven track record and versatility, zinc metal coating continues to play an important role in protecting steel infrastructure throughout Africa.

“Zinc metal coat remains one of the most trusted technologies available for achieving this goal,” Norton concludes.

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