Muscat: Enegix Global, a multi-jurisdiction digital infrastructure and Bitcoin mining group, has announced that it has been appointed as the technological and liquidity infrastructure provider for Omanhash.om, described as the Sultanate of Oman’s first national digital mining pool.

The launch of Omanhash.om marks a significant step in Oman’s efforts to attract large-scale cryptocurrency mining investment as part of its broader economic diversification strategy. Total investment in mining and data-centre infrastructure in the Salalah Free Zone has now exceeded $700 million, with other locations being eyed for similar investment. The introduction of the platform signals a shift towards consolidating this expanding capacity within a more structured, transparent and regulated national framework.

“Omanhash.om will operate as the sole official and mandatory mining pool for all licensed cryptocurrency mining companies in the Sultanate of Oman, subject to the approved regulatory framework”, Enegix Global said in a statement.

The UAE-headquartered company added that the platform is being operated in cooperation with Muscat-based Frontier Technologies LLC (Frontech), an Omani blockchain and Web3 firm focused on supporting national digital transformation objectives, with Enegix serving as the technology and liquidity provider. Frontech is owned by the ITHCA Group, the technology investment arm of the Oman Investment Authority.

According to Enegix Global, Oman is estimated to account for around 3% of global Bitcoin network hashrate, equivalent to roughly 30 exahashes per second (EH/s), based on Q2 2026 data from Hashrate Index. The Omanhash.om platform is expected to contribute about 10 EH/s in its initial phase. Together with Enegix’s existing mining pools — 21pool.io and btcpool.kz — the group currently manages approximately 25 EH/s, with a long-term target of 30 EH/s.

Hashrate is the total amount of computing power used to mine and secure a blockchain network like Bitcoin, measured by how many cryptographic calculations can be performed per second. In a country context, it reflects the scale of that nation’s cryptocurrency mining capacity — so a higher national hashrate means more mining machines are operating within its borders, giving it a larger share of global mining activity, transaction processing and potential mining rewards.

Commenting on the development, Olzhas Amirov, Chief Business Development Officer at Enegix Global, said the project represents the company’s second sovereign mandate, following Kazakhstan. He said the model enables governments to regulate digital mining more effectively while ensuring legal clarity, stable operations and improved transparency for miners and regulators.

Enegix Global currently operates data centres with up to 250 MW of capacity in Kazakhstan and Canada and is evaluating further expansion in North America.

Chief Product Officer Yersaiyn Nurtoleuov said the Omanhash.om project strengthens the company’s institutional mining platform and supports its progression towards a 30 EH/s global target, adding that each sovereign partnership enhances both operational scale and credibility.

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