Arab Finance: Hussein Eissa, Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, discussed the expansion plans of Chinese technology company Huawei in the Egyptian market and opportunities to strengthen cooperation in digital transformation, technology localization, and digital skills development, as per a statement.

During a meeting with a company delegation led by Benjamin Hou, CEO of Huawei Egypt, Eissa highlighted the growing economic and investment ties between Egypt and China, describing them as a key pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. He said the increasing presence of Chinese companies in Egypt reflects confidence in the local market and the country's investment environment.

Eissa praised Huawei's contribution to major digital infrastructure projects in Egypt, saying the company's activities support the government's efforts to build a modern digital economy capable of keeping pace with global technological developments.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding cooperation with Huawei by leveraging the company's global expertise and advanced technologies while supporting its plans to increase business activities and investments in Egypt.

Moreover, he added that the government continues to improve the business environment through economic and structural reforms, alongside incentives and facilities designed to enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy and attract more foreign investment.

Eissa said the communications and information technology sector remains one of the government's priority sectors under Egypt Vision 2030, describing it as a key driver of economic growth. He added that the government is continuing to develop digital infrastructure, accelerate digital transformation, and expand the adoption of advanced technologies across productive and service sectors.

He also stressed the importance of localizing technology, transferring knowledge to the Egyptian market, and expanding training and capacity-building programs for Egyptian talent. According to Eissa, these efforts would help prepare skilled professionals for the labor market, create employment opportunities, strengthen technology industries, and support Egypt's ambition to become a regional hub for technology, innovation, and digital services across the Middle East and Africa.

Huawei's delegation presented an overview of the company's global operations, products, and services, noting that the company has operated in Egypt since 2000 through three branches and four global service centers. The company said it has contributed to creating more than 3,000 job opportunities and continues to develop local talent through its Huawei ICT Academies program.

The delegation said Huawei's operations span telecommunications networks, enterprise solutions, cloud computing, digital energy, and smart devices. It also described the company as a strategic partner of the Egyptian government in digital transformation projects, providing technologies including secure national networks, cloud data centers, smart education solutions, digital healthcare systems, and digital transformation technologies for industrial sectors.

Huawei described Egypt as one of its most important strategic markets in the Middle East and Africa, citing the country's economic potential, digital infrastructure, strategic location, ongoing economic reforms, and improving investment climate. The delegation also praised the growth of Egypt's telecommunications and information technology sector.

The company further highlighted its global investments in research and development, saying they are focused on developing technologies that create value for customers and communities. Huawei added that its strategy in Egypt centers on supporting national digitalization, advancing digital transformation across sectors, expanding investment in digital talent development and training, and promoting technology transfer to support the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030 and strengthen the country's role as a regional hub for innovation and the digital economy.