Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of food commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets on Thursday, July 9th.

The price of a kilogram of packaged rice increased by 1.5% to EGP 34.5, while packaged flour decreased by 1% to EGP 25.4 per kilogram.

Packaged sugar fell by 1.2% to EGP 33.5 per kilogram, while sunflower oil climbed by 1.4% to EGP 104.3 per kilogram.

As for vegetables, the price of tomatoes jumped by 2.5% to EGP 25.4 per kilogram, while the price of potatoes decreased by 0.9% to EGP 18 per kilogram.