Arab Finance: The prices of basic commodities and vegetables fluctuated in Egyptian markets on Monday, June 29th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of packaged rice dropped by 0.3% to EGP 33.7 per kilogram, while the price of packaged flour rose by 2% to EGP 26.8 per kilogram.

Sugar also climbed by 6.2% to EGP 36.1 per kilogram, whereas pasta’s cost increased by 2.6% to EGP 33 per kilogram.

In the vegetable sector, the price of tomatoes jumped by 35.8% to EGP 24.4 per kilogram, while potatoes shrank by 7.9% to EGP 15.9 per kilogram.