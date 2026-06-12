Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced the prices of basic commodities and vegetables on Thursday, June 11th.

The price of a kilogram of packaged rice reached EGP 34.6, reflecting a daily increase of 0.2%.

Packaged flour also rose by 1.9% to EGP 25.8 per kilogram, whereas sugar climbed by 2.6% to EGP 33.7 Egyptian per kilogram.

The sunflower oil was priced at EGP 101.6 per kilogram, reflecting a daily fall of 3%.

Regarding vegetables, the price of tomatoes increased to EGP 26.6 per kilogram, while the price of potatoes fell by 2.7% to EGP 14.9 per kilogram.