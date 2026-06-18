Arab Finance: Prices of basic commodities and vegetables varied on Wednesday, June 17th, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The price of a kilogram of rice hit EGP 34.6, down 0.6% on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the price of packaged flour increased by 1.5% to reach EGP 26.6 per kilogram.

The price of packaged sugar rose by 1.5% on a daily basis to EGP 33.8 per kilogram.

Sunflower oil prices climbed by 1.7% to EGP 102.1 per kilogram.

In the vegetable market, tomato prices fell by 5.4% to EGP 23.8 per kilogram, while potato prices jumped by 4.4% to EGP 16.