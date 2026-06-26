Arab Finance: The prices of several food commodities and vegetables in Egyptian markets fluctuated on Thursday, June 25th, according to the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

A kilogram of packaged rice reached EGP 34.3 per kilogram, with a daily increase of 0.7%.

Likewise, the price of sunflower oil went up by 0.7% to EGP 103.2 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the packaged sugar remained stable at EGP 34.7 per kilogram.

In the vegetable segment, the price of a kilogram of potatoes reached EGP 18.7, marking a daily increase of 16.7%.

Meanwhile, the price of tomatoes fell by 7% to EGP 21.1 per kilogram.