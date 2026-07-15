Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Tuesday, with the EGX30 index shedding 0.59% to 52,299.31 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV dropped by 0.42% to 5,864.28 points. However, the Shariah index rose by 0.08% to 6,195.56 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading session lower by 0.05% at 16,555.46 points and by 0.03% at 22,340.68 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 10.748 billion through the exchange of 3.609 billion shares over 224,173 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.837 trillion.

Individuals took over 81.99% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 18%.

Egyptians dominated trading with 92.95%, whereas foreign and Arab investors represented 4.24% and 2.81%, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 2.5 million and EGP 49.175 million, respectively. Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 51.675 million.

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