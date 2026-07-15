Saudi-based Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has announced that it has secured contracts from National Water Company (NWC) and the Saudi Irrigation Organization (SIO) to provide operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater infrastructure facilities across Al Khobar and Riyadh region.

As per the SAR167 million ($44 million) deal, Alkhorayef’s scope of work covers water, wastewater, treated water and groundwater transmission and distribution systems, said the company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

A leading Saudi utility infrastructure company, Alkhorayef has been undertaking several large-scale water and wastewater projects across the kingdom.

This award further strengthens the company’s position as a leading provider of water and wastewater solutions in the kingdom, reflecting its continued commitment to supporting infrastructure development and environmental sustainability initiatives aligned with national objectives, it added.

Alkhorayef said the larger of the two contracts has been awarded by the National Water Company (NWC) for the operation and maintenance of water and wastewater networks in Al Khobar City valued at SAR101.3 million. The contract will be executed over a period of three years.

Under this, Alkhorayef will be responsible for operating, maintaining, and ensuring the reliability of Al Khobar’s water distribution and wastewater collection networks, supporting service continuity, operational efficiency, and infrastructure sustainability.

On the Saudi Irrigation Organisation deal, Alkhorayef said the scope of work includes operation and maintenance of treated water and groundwater pumping, transmission and distribution systems across the Central Sector of Riyadh City, its suburbs, and Al Aflaj.

The contract, which is for a five-year period, covers pumping stations, transmission pipelines, and water distribution systems, thus ensuring the reliable delivery of treated water and groundwater supplies while enhancing the efficiency of irrigation infrastructure.

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