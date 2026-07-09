Egypt is preparing to open a new irrigation museum in the New Administrative Capital to showcase the country’s long history of water management and engineering achievements, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam said.

In a ministry statement, Sewilam said the museum will serve as a cultural and scientific landmark, highlighting Egypt’s accumulated expertise in managing water resources and the role of engineering and scientific innovation in supporting the country’s development over centuries.

He said the museum was established as part of the ministry’s efforts to preserve its scientific and engineering heritage, safeguard historical records related to the water sector, and make them accessible to future generations.

According to the minister, the museum documents the evolution of water management throughout Egypt’s history, illustrating how irrigation projects have contributed to agricultural and economic development while promoting the sustainable management of water resources.

The museum features historical documents, engineering models, scientific instruments, and archival materials, alongside modern interactive displays designed to offer visitors an engaging educational and cultural experience.

Sewilam said the museum was designed not only to showcase historical artefacts but also to demonstrate the central role of water in the development of Egyptian civilisation and the contributions made by generations of engineers and scientists to building and advancing the country’s irrigation system.

He added that the museum also aims to raise public awareness of water-related challenges, sustainability, and the importance of preserving water resources, while highlighting Egypt’s long-standing efforts to develop and protect its water sector.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said the museum will officially open to visitors once the inauguration date is announced.

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